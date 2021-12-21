Advertisement

TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday travel rush is only ramping up.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.

The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.

In general, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.

Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Winning ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Belvidere
Tommie M. Mays, 50, of Woodbury, Minn. is sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday.
Boone County Sheriff’s issue warrant for Minnesota man
The ISP Trooper did not require hospitalization.
Illinois State Trooper hit by DUI driver while assisting with unrelated DUI investigation

Latest News

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Jury deliberations resume at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations