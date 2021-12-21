Advertisement

Rockford Mass Transit District to provide free rides for veterans, students K-12

The program will begin on Jan. 3rd.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program two years in the making will help veterans and students K-12 get free rides on Rockford Mass Transit busses.

The city of Rockford and RMTD made the announcement Monday. The program will begin on Jan. 3rd. The decision came from the district’s comprehensive mobility analysis, identifying ways to provide friendly fare options and expand free fare programs. Officials say this will help reduce barriers for area youth as well as access services for veterans in the community.

“Transportation is an important and necessary part of life for all of us. And, mass transit is a great option for all, but also a vital necessity for some,” Veterans Assistance Commission of Winnebago County President Ashley C. Davis says.

Northpointe to break ground on birthing center in Roscoe
Chicago Rockford International Airport generates $4.7 billion in 2020 in economic impact
