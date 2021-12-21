Advertisement

Remembering lives lost on one-year anniversary of Don Carter Lanes shooting

By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Almost a year ago, a Florida man opened fire inside Don Carter Lanes just a day after Christmas killing three people and injuring three others.

Now, staff at the bowling alley will hold an even on the one year anniversary in honor of one of the victims.

It’s a two-decade-old bowling tournament and will now be known as the Jerome Woodfork Memorial Christmas Eve Tournament. The goal is to raise scholarship money for local high school bowlers.

“There’s not a day that goes by when you don’t walk in and just remember, you know, all the families and people that were touched by that tragic incident,” said Brad Sommer, general manager at Don Carter Lanes.

Sommer says three families will miss and remember their loved ones who died last year, one day after Christmas, when a Florida man named Duke Webb opened fire at the bowling alley.

“I can’t even imagine you know how it affected those families, it affected our employees here, it affected our league bowlers, it’s....the person who did it is truly an evil person and everybody’s being really strong,” Sommer said.

Jerome Woodfork was one of the three killed. Sommer says a Christmas Eve bowling tournament will be named in honor of Woodfork and will raise scholarship money for area high-school bowlers.

“Jerome would be really for it, he’s all about helping the kids, he just lived in this bowling center, he was a staple of this center everybody knew Jerome. One year I had him dress up as Santa Claus and we’ve got that picture running on our score monitors,” Sommer said.

Since the shooting, the bowling alley installed emergency technology throughout the facility. In case of trouble, police will immediately be notified with the push of a button.

“It just still doesn’t seem real, every time you walk in the center you think about it for sure, we’re just thankful for all the Rockford community that helped us raise over 80 thousand dollars to help these families affected by the tragedy,” Sommer said.

The Jerome Woodfork Memorial Christmas Eve Tournament starts at noon Friday and will include a 50, 50 raffle and silent auctions for prizes.

The man charged in the shooting is 37-year-old Duke Webb, he’s due next in court on Feb. 4.

