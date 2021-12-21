A possible comeback for Rockford’s Times Theater

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It first opened in 1938, but it now it may get a reopening 85 years later. Joseph James Partners announces its applying for a $3 million state grant to bring it back to life. The total renovation would cost around $14 million, this money would just get them over the line.

“Its lay vacant for almost 20 years,” said Vince Chiarelli, Project Manager for John James Partners. “There’s a lot of interest in the community and the type of demographics for this type of entertainment to have a more midsized venue here in Rockford that we currently don’t have.”

If they receive the grant the target date for reopening would be 2023.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.