Omicron is spreading fast but it doesn’t stop travelers from getting home this holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Omicron is the fastest traveling variant the CDC has seen since the start f the pandemic but that is not stopping travelers from packing those bags and hitting the road this holiday season. Dr. Moamen Al-Zoubi an Infectious Disease Specialist at Mercy Health says, “right now we have evidence that Omicron is spreading faster more than other variants more than Delta and the original virus...”

Dan Shirley, UW Health Interim Director of Infection Protection, says there are many factors that are out of your control when it comes to catching COVID but we should focus on the things that we can control, “maybe even testing before you go into a gathering or travel and doing some of those precautions to think about protecting other people.”

Medical experts stress that protecting yourself means protecting those around you, Dr. Moamen Al-Zoubi says, “if you are vaccinated but not boosted I advise you to get the booster before traveling and before hanging out if you are not vaccinated at all it’s not late you can still get the vaccine and you can still get boosted”

Shirley says getting a shot in the arm will allow you to continue visiting your love ones at home and now in the hospital beds. He says, “that’s why right now is super urgent because even if it is less severe and some with will get sick and our hospitals are already full.” Life in the fast lane as travelers rush during the holidays to make it home for Christmas while trying to fight the virus from providing a speed bump to their plans.

The Lyons family are traveling all the way from Britain to Madison with a pit-stop in Rockford. Bobbie Lyon says, “the last time we were here was 2 years ago for Christmas of 2019.″ His wife Ali Lyons says, “this particular trip we have booked since February and we’ve been waiting to see if we will be actually be able to do it or not watching all the regulations change one way or another.”

