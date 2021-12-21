Advertisement

Northpointe to break ground on birthing center in Roscoe

The new healthcare facility will use an alternative care model to provide services including midwives
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new birthing center is coming to the Stateline area, expected to be ready by 2023.

Beloit Health System announced it will break ground on a new freestanding birth center this coming august at the Northpointe Health and Wellness campus in Roscoe. The new healthcare facility will use an alternative care model to provide services including midwives. This is the fourth birthing center approved in Illinois. BHS President and CEO Timothy McKevitt says the focus will be on the entire family experience.

“It will be in a serene, beautiful setting for wonderful views of the natural prairie that we have on the campus as well as our feature pond. It’s just a very exciting opportunity for us to bring to the communities and to our prospective patients,” McKevitt says.

