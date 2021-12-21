Advertisement

‘Memorial for the Homeless’ honors lives lost in 2021

(Earnest Tse | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carpenter’s Place of Rockford recognizes members of the homeless community in a memorial service on Tuesday.

The annual event, “Memorial for the Homeless” starts at 4:30 p.m. in Davis Park, 320 S. Wyman St., and will honor more than 20 homeless persons who died in 2021. The service includes a name reading of those being remembered along with a placement of an ornament with their name on it onto a Christmas tree.

Each year, Carpenter’s Place holds the memorial service on the Winter Solstice, the day with the least amount of daylight, also known as “the longest night of the year.”

