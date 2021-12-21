Lutheran boys, Winnebago girls win big at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow night of basketball in the Stateline, but two of the areas best teams were in action on Monday.

The Lutheran boys improved to 8-4 overall with a dominant win over now 8-2 Northridge (Niles), beating the Knights 64-39. Walt Hill Jr. had a game-high 17 in the win.

The Winnebago girls stayed perfect with a win over Eastland 45-31. The Lady Indians started the game on a 12-0 run thanks in large part to Campbell Schrank.

