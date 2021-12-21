Cooler & Blustery this Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming partly sunny today with highs in the upper 30′s. Back down to the teens tonight as skies clear back out. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the middle 30′s. Slight chance for a freezing drizzle/snow mix early Thursday morning as highs will make the low 40′s by afternoon. Almost 50 on Christmas Eve with a few scattered rain showers. Partly cloudy on Christmas day with highs in the low 40′s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.