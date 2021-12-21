Advertisement

Civilian Oversight Board for Rockford Police Department gets laid over

Rockford City Council chooses to delay the vote
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An ordinance that would bring more transparency to the Rockford Police Department was delayed at city council Monday night, to the surprise of a packed council hall. The aim of the plan is to develop a civilian oversight board. A seven-person civilian committee to oversee conflicts, like use of force, within the police department.

“The community, at least some parts of the community, felt very strongly, that they didn’t have the same trust in the police department as other parts of the community had,” said Rockford Alderperson Mark Bonne. “And so, this is a way to try to build confidence in the police department”

City residents, including members of the Rockford branch of the NAACP were in attendance, with the expectation of it passing. However, some members of the council changed their minds, believing that there needed to be more vetting and public comment on the plan before taking a vote.

Members of the NAACP, including Rockford Branch President Rhonda Greer, say while they’re disappointed in the delay, it gives them a chance to amend some things in the ordinance that they wouldn’t have been able to do if it was passed on Monday. The plan can’t get laid over a second time without a vote.

