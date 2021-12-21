Christmas break, a good time to get vaccinated, says Rock County Health Department

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County Public Health Department encourages all residents who aren’t vaccinated to make time during the holiday break to do so.

The region saw over 1,500 cases of COVID-19 in children ages 4-18 over the past three months, 95% of which were unvaccinated. The Omicron variant is highly transmissible, so vaccination is critical to reduce the chance of severe disease and hospitalization from viral infection.

The holiday break provides the perfect opportunity for adults and children to get vaccinated, decreasing infection rate while increasing the chance that breakthrough infections will be mild without the need for hospitalization or other intensive care measures.

Local clinics make vaccination this holiday season simple and convenient:

Appointments: Schedule at vaccinate.wi.gov or call 844-684-1064. Walk-ins are welcome.

Hours: Tuesdays through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1, 2022.

Details about this clinic include: ages 5 and older are welcome, patients under 18 need a parent or guardian present, booster doses are available for anyone who qualifies, no identification or proof of residency needed, vaccination is free, all brands of vaccines are available and free rides to the clinic are available by calling 211

Rock County Public Health Department Vaccine Clinic - 3328 North U.S Highway 51, in Janesville.

Appointments: Schedule at https://rebrand.ly/RCPHD-COVID-appt or phone 608-352-6727. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Hours: Wednesdays 3p.m. to 7 p.m., closed on Dec. 22.

Details about this clinic include: ages five and older are welcome, parental consent needed for minors under the age of 18, patients under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, booster doses are available for anyone who qualifies, no identification or proof of residency, vaccination is free, Pfizer brand only, but anyone who received Moderna or J&J for their original series may get Pfizer for their booster dose and free rides to the clinic are available by calling 211

