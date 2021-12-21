Advertisement

Chicago Rockford International Airport generates $4.7 billion in 2020 in economic impact

The study revealed that RFD created 21,476 jobs.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Rockford International Airport’s expansion over the years is not only creating jobs, but it’s having one of the biggest economic impacts in the state.

According to the 2020 Illinois aviation economic impact analysis, RFD generated $4.7 billion in economic impact. That’s third-most behind Chicago’s midway and O’Hare. The study looked at 85 public use airports using data from 2019. The study revealed that RFD created 21,476 jobs. A big leap up compared to the last EIA report in 2012, which revealed that RFD created fewer than 5,500 jobs and only $1 billion in economic impact at that time.

“Just kind of shows the growth of the airport and the region over the last decade. The events and the tenants that have grown with AAR, and Amazon, and UPS, all of those growing, as well as our small businesses on the airport as well doubling and tripling in size of the last decade,” RFD Deputy Director of Operations and Planning Zack Oakley says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Winning ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Belvidere
Tommie M. Mays, 50, of Woodbury, Minn. is sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday.
Boone County Sheriff’s issue warrant for Minnesota man
The ISP Trooper did not require hospitalization.
Illinois State Trooper hit by DUI driver while assisting with unrelated DUI investigation

Latest News

Northpointe to break ground on birthing center in Roscoe
Northpointe to break ground on birthing center in Roscoe
Rockford Mass Transit District to provide free rides for veterans, students K-12
Rockford Mass Transit District to provide free rides for veterans, students K-12
The newest potential rebuild in downtown
A possible comeback for Rockford’s Times Theater
City Council chooses to delay the vote
Civilian Oversight Board for Rockford Police Department gets laid over