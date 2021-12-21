Advertisement

Central Illinois ‘shook’ by loud noise on Tuesday

It was determined that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course corrected creating a sonic boom on Tuesday.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents throughout central Illinois were startled Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m. a loud noise followed by mild shaking caused residents to alert the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Federal, state and local officials investigated the source of the sound, finding that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course corrected creating a sonic boom.

When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created a loud noise and minor shaking in the region.

No damage has been reported with the incident.

