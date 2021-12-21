Central Illinois ‘shook’ by loud noise on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents throughout central Illinois were startled Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m. a loud noise followed by mild shaking caused residents to alert the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Federal, state and local officials investigated the source of the sound, finding that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course corrected creating a sonic boom.

When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created a loud noise and minor shaking in the region.

No damage has been reported with the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.