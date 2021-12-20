Winning ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Someone is going to have a wonderful Christmas this year.

A $1,300,000 winning ticket was sold ahead of the Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing on Friday, December 17. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway truck stop at 2091 Crystal Pkwy. in Belvidere.

The ticket matched all five numbers – 1 - 10 - 15 - 25 - 40 – to win the jackpot.

The Illinois Lottery encourages the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of Illinois Lottery’s five Prize Centers. You can redeem the ticket in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

The winner has one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

