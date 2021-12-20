Tree farm hosts live nativity

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The nativity scene came to life at Williams Tree Farm this evening. In preparation for Christmas, local kids acted out the Bible story at the children’s farm.

To the Williams family, the season is about extending a hand to the community.

“We really love celebrating Christmas with our family and our friends,” says Co-owner Karen Williams. “We consider most of our customers our friends, so we just like to end the season kind of with a bang so it’s just fun to hang out eat cookies and sing songs.”

The re-enactment was followed by Christmas carols and a live band where crowds sang along. This is a yearly tradition for the Williams family.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.