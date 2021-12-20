Advertisement

Tattoo parlor exchanges charity donations for tattoos

Toys for Tats
Toys for Tats(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Tall Tattoo came up with a unique way of offering free ink, and collecting donations for the community at the same time. Tats for Toys let anyone who brought a toy with a $25 value receive a complimentary two-inch by two-inch tattoo.

“I love it, you know it’s not something I’ve been able to do in the past shops that I’ve been at, so it’s really cool that their doing actually something to benefit the community,” says one artist, Seth Soltow.

Shane Pease, the shop’s owner, says it’s a great way to get the community to come out and contribute to those who are less fortunate.

He explains, “I have a platform to help, so I want to utilize that, and I want to help do what I can to help the community.”

Once patrons dropped gifts off, they presented their own tattoo designs, and watched them go from an idea on paper to a reality.

“This isn’t about money for us,” added Pease. “It’s just about doing good and helping our community.”

One customer says she didn’t participate for the free tattoo; that was simply a nice bonus.

