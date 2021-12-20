Stroll on State bounces back with over 62,000 visitors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) knows how to throw a holiday party! With the support, services, and donations of community partners, volunteers, and sponsors, the 9th annual Stroll on State bounced back from being televised a year ago to over 62,000 guests attending in-person.

Stroll on State, presented by Illinois Bank & Trust, marched into town Saturday, November 27, bringing an estimated 62,500 guests in downtown Rockford, a significant increase from the last in-person event in 2019 that was impacted due to inclement weather. (2020 Stroll on State was a produced, televised event due to the global pandemic).

RACVB measures event analytics through a contracted firm using mobile device data for attendance estimates.

The analysis shows that warm weather in 2017 and 2018 attracted between 86,400 and 83,250 guests to the festival, while rain and cold in 2019 dropped attendance estimates to 57,900.

“Stroll on State, produced by the RACVB, continues to show what can be accomplished when a community comes together. The economic impact, support of small businesses, partnerships, and welcoming all to this event speaks to our region’s culture of collaboration and belonging,” says Mayor Tom McNamara.

“Stroll on State continues to create a joyful experience for Rockford families and visitors,” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO. Groh. “This year was particularly heart-warming as we returned to an in-person festival and added elements to create a safe environment while amplifying the attractions.”

The festival grounds were larger – including Davis Park so visitors could socially distance – and were decorated with 69 large gift boxes and 101 string-lit trees. In addition, the event requirement of masks or face coverings for all indoor locations, additional space between vendors at outdoor markets and hand sanitizing stations helped boost visitor confidence in attending the event in-person.

Other numbers that tell the story of Stroll 2021 include:

• 49 sponsors and partners

• 3,142 volunteer hours before, during, and after the event

• 745 5K Dasher Dash Runners

• 49 food and retail vendors

• 324 ornaments adorning the official City of Rockford Christmas Tree

• 170 large gift boxes and trees decorating downtown

• 573 letters by children from 11 states written to Santa

• 9 parade balloons, including the new official Stroll on State inflatable

• 113 decorated Jeep® parade entries

RACVB staff and volunteers inspired an unforgettable day of awe and wonder. “We are deeply grateful for our volunteers, sponsors, and partners,” said Groh. “On behalf of our entire staff and Board of Directors, I thank them for their commitment to Stroll on State and look forward to bringing us all together for next year’s 10th-anniversary event.”

