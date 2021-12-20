SnoMarket returns to The Norwegian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford restaurant brought Scandinavian tradition to town this weekend. The Norwegian celebrated the season with their annual SnoMarket.

Attendees had the chance to participate in Norwegian games, like a rubber herring toss and Nordic bowling. The festival also offered ornament decorating, horse-drawn carriage rides and a karaoke session.

Two members of Norwegian folklore were present at the celebration. The “Snow Sisters” were excited to be at the celebration, saying, “We don’t get out of the castle too much, so it’s really fun to travel here and see everyone. There’s horses and carriages and it’s a great way to celebrate the Rockford community "

Restaurant staff say it’s more important than ever to bring the community together in the great outdoors this holiday season.

