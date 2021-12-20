Advertisement

‘Rebuild Illinois’ money could come to Business 20 in Belvidere

A number of roads and highways are planned to be updated during a six-year-improvement program...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Business Route 20 was opened in 1931 as a two-lane road. As the area develops and traffic increases, the busy transportation link needs a face-lift to help motorist stay safe and commute in a timely fashion.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 12, to discuss the preliminary engineering and environmental study for the improvement of 4 miles of  U.S. Business Route 20 from Shaw Rd. through the State St./Appleton Rd. intersection in Belvidere.

The study will evaluate reconstruction and expansion of the road from two to four lanes to accommodate future traffic projections. The study also will evaluate safety, capacity and infrastructure deficiencies to increase mobility of the corridor.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

Input during the meeting will help IDOT establish improvement strategies. Any comments received through Feb. 12, 2022 will become part of the official public meeting record.

The public can register for the public meeting, review project details and send questions to IDOT staff online here.

