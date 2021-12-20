Molina Healthcare holds drive-thru toy giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Christmas Day coming up in a matter of days, Molina health care wants to help alleviate some holiday stress. The organization held a drive-thru toy giveaway Saturday.

The organization offered gift bags to attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis. Like all Molina health care drive-thru events, there is no income required to take part. Gift receivers simply had to show up to pick up the presents. Molina healthcare representatives say turnout at their events was high all throughout the year.

“We did have a lot of participation in our community events and that just showed how the community is still in need of these items that we were giving away, so I think it was an awesome year. I am proud to work for a company that is able to provide these items to the community and give back in the way that they do,” says Community Engagement Specialist Erika Hannah.

