Belvidere police investigate death of father and two sons in triple-homicide

Belvidere Chief of Police, Shane Woody, addresses the public with information on a triple homicide that took place Sunday evening in Belvidere, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Chief of Police Shane Woody release information on a triple homicide from Sunday evening.

“For the last 15 hours the Belvidere Police Department has been investigating the death of Andrew Hint, 31, Belvidere, two sons 5 and 7 years old. We are investigating this case as a triple homicide. Each victim suffered from gunshot wounds,” says Chief Woody in a press conference on Monday addressing the homicide.

Authorities believe the suspect stole Hint’s silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, Illinois license plate CT92923.

Sunday, Dec. 19 just after 9:30 p.m. Boone County Dispatch received a 991 call reporting that a body had been found in the 600 block of Union Ave. in Belvidere.

Officers responded to the scene and found what appeared to be an adult and two children dead in the home. The names of the children are not being released at this time.

The murder weapon hasn’t been recovered but police say 9mm shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.

Belvidere Police worked with Illinois State Police in this ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released after autopsy is conducted.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867 or on their website.

