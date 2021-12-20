Boone County Sheriff’s issue warrant for Minnesota man

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s are looking for a Minnesota man who was arrested for drug trafficking in July, 2020.

Tommie M. Mays, 50, of Woodbury, Minn. is sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Mays’ record for armed robbery and drug offenses extended his term sentencing in the drug trafficking case. While he did not appear in court for his sentencing, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Mays was found guilty of the drug charge in September, 2021, after a stipulated bench trial.

On July 21, 2020, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Illinois State Police regarding suspected criminal activity in the car that Mays was driving. This resulted in Mays’ being pulled over on I-90 in Boone County.

During the stop, officers found two baggies of heroin and one baggie of cocaine on Mays. During investigation, police found more drugs and paraphernalia.

