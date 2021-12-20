Belvidere, Dakota combine for nine podium finishers at Dvorak Invitational
The tournament featured over 30 teams from three different states
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Five Dakota and four Belvidere wrestlers finished in the top eight in each of their respective weight classes for this year’s Dvorak Invitational.
TEAM RESULTS:
1. Detroit Catholic Central, 234.5
2. Mt. Carmel, 230
3. Dekalb, 167
12. Dakota, 97
21. Belvidere, 57.5
T-30. Harlem, 26
33. Freeport, 17
36. Hononegah, 4
NOTABLE INDIVIDUAL LOCAL FINISHES:
106 - Brayden Tuenissen, Belvidere, 5th
126 - Phoenix Blakely, Dakota, 3rd
132 - TJ Silva, Dakota, 5th
138 - Colin Young, Belvidere, 5th
145 - Antonio Alvarado, Belvidere, 5th
145 - Tyler Simmer, Dakota, 6th
182 - AJ Piloni, Belvidere, 8th
195 - Noah Wenzel, 4th
