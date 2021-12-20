Advertisement

Belvidere, Dakota combine for nine podium finishers at Dvorak Invitational

The tournament featured over 30 teams from three different states
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Five Dakota and four Belvidere wrestlers finished in the top eight in each of their respective weight classes for this year’s Dvorak Invitational.

TEAM RESULTS:

1. Detroit Catholic Central, 234.5

2. Mt. Carmel, 230

3. Dekalb, 167

12. Dakota, 97

21. Belvidere, 57.5

T-30. Harlem, 26

33. Freeport, 17

36. Hononegah, 4

NOTABLE INDIVIDUAL LOCAL FINISHES:

106 - Brayden Tuenissen, Belvidere, 5th

126 - Phoenix Blakely, Dakota, 3rd

132 - TJ Silva, Dakota, 5th

138 - Colin Young, Belvidere, 5th

145 - Antonio Alvarado, Belvidere, 5th

145 - Tyler Simmer, Dakota, 6th

182 - AJ Piloni, Belvidere, 8th

195 - Noah Wenzel, 4th

