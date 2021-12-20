Area Church, Food Bank partner to stock pantries for families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 200 families had their pantries stocked today, with the help of the Christian Growth Center. The organization handed out groceries in a drive-thru food pantry Saturday afternoon.

The church paired with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to host the event. Many mobile food pantries have shifted to a drive-thru model due to the pandemic. Event organizers say these events are more necessary than ever in the midst of COVID-19.

“Well, I just think it’s important because of the times that we’re in right now. First of all, with COVID and everything, a lot of people don’t feel comfortable going to the stores and maybe some elderly, so we kind of encouraged people, even if they didn’t need the food to make sure they picked up for their neighbors or somebody that couldn’t get out of the house,” Lisa Fambro with the Christian Growth Center says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.