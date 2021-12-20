28-year-old female shot in the hip in Rockford
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Preston St. on Monday.
A 28-year-old female is reported to have a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the hip area. Rockford Police tweeted around 4 p.m. about the incident.
Investigators have the area tapped off at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
