28-year-old female shot in the hip in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Preston St. on Monday.

A 28-year-old female is reported to have a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the hip area. Rockford Police tweeted around 4 p.m. about the incident.

Investigators have the area tapped off at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

