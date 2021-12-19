Sunny skies, slightly mild temperatures dominate as Christmas approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford officially recorded 0.1 inches of snowfall Saturday morning, marking the third time of the season with measurable snow. However, don’t be expecting much, if any measurable snow in our near future as Christmas time arrives here. You will also want to keep the sunglasses handy as the next several days call for abundant sunshine. Plus, will we have a White Christmas?

Quiet weather is expected for the next several days as alternating high pressure and dry cold fronts move through the area. Temperatures also trend more seasonable to slightly milder at times. Lots of sunshine is in store going through Thursday, too. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s with Monday and Tuesday being in the lower 40s. These are temperatures anywhere from 5-10 degrees above the average for this time of the year.

We’ll approach the upper 40s by Thursday with forecast highs nearly 15 degrees above normal before the Midwest’s next weather disturbance comes into view. Now a lot can change over the next several days but for us, it looks as if both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will come with slight RAIN chances. With temperatures both days forecast in the mid-to-upper 40s, any precipitation will fall as rain with a VERY isolated snow shower mixed in. Even if that were to occur, the chances of anything sticking are slim. We are giving both Friday and Saturday a 20 percent precipitation chance with very scattered rain chances.

As we are just a week out now from Christmas and with that forecast mentioned above, our chances of a White Christmas aren’t looking good. We are giving the Stateline a 10 percent chance of a Christmas miracle to occur for a White Christmas. The only reason that exists is because of that system that will give us the scattered rain shower and maybe a snow shower or two. At this point, we are not anticipating much in the way of accumulation.

