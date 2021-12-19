Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CherryVale lockdown
Police: Lockdown lifted at CherryVale Mall, no individuals with weapons found
Fatal Crash
Fatal accident on South Alpine, police warn to avoid the area
Jazmine Martinez, 34, was arrested Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession...
34-year-old Rockford woman arrested on two felony drug charges
Auburn High School on lockdown, RPS 205 confirms
Holiday military reunion
Freeport siblings receive an early Christmas present

Latest News

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 140; mayors plead for food
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’