Loves Park police department raises money for K-9s

Loves Park K-9 Fundraiser
Loves Park K-9 Fundraiser(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a day of fun and games in Loves Park today, all to raise money for a worthy cause. The Loves Park Police Department held their annual k-9 fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

The monetary goal of the event is $10,000. Those funds pay for the costs of K-9s, whether they go towards their health, boarding or handlers. Community members pitched in donations by purchasing raffle tickets or giving directly to the organization. The department’s deputy chief says he’s blown away by the community’s support.

“The community support is overwhelming. I mean, the donations have funded two complete dogs and handlers, training, squad cars, equipment. Everything to make us full service now,” says Deputy Chief Mike McCammond.

Anderson Auto Group was the principle sponsor of the event, which was hosted at Fozzy’s Bar and Grill.

