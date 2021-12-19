Advertisement

Jeeps parade through Rockford for a good cause

Jeep Freeze
Jeep Freeze
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite chilly temperatures, area jeep owners left their roofs open to benefit charity. More than 200 decorated jeeps participated in Jeep Freeze Saturday morning.

“It’s a yearly parade they have for Gigi’s Playhouse,” explains Screw City Jeeps 815 Member Kevin Smith. “They take donation jars, we raise money for them, they have a raffle of gifts and stuff. Jeeps just get together, you can run with your tops off, that’s why it’s called the Jeep Freeze.”

The parade of decorated cars raises awareness and funds for Gigi’s Playhouse. Screw City Jeeps 815 is a family-friendly group of Jeep owners that heads up the parade each year. The string of cars begins at Don Carter Lanes, then travels the perimeter of Rockford.

