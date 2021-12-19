Book shop and boutique collaborate for charity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last minute Christmas shopping was no problem for Usborne Books and Unique Boutique customers today. The two shops not only offered sales, but helped charity at the same time.

Kris Pearson, of Usborne Books, says, in a world surrounded by technology, it’s important to remember the magic of reading.

“Children need them in their hands. They need to be able to sit there and read. Get away from the video games, get out there and play, and do things like that,” she explains.

The shops partnered inside the bookstore for the first time today to highlight the magic of reading and helping local causes. Customers could get a free book after purchasing four, or choose to purchase one and donate it to a child in need. 10% of sales will be donated to Empower Boone, a Capron food pantry.

