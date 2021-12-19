Belvidere, Dakota each send a pair to Dvorak semifinals on Sunday

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Stateline wrestlers are still in it to win championships Sunday in their respective weight classes at the 33rd Al Dvorak Invitational at Harlem High School. The four wrestlers include Belvidere’s Antonio Alvarado (145) and Brayden Tuenissen (106) along with Dakota’s Tyler Simmer (145) and Maddux Blakely (138).

Elsewhere in the tournament, five wrestlers will compete Sunday in the consolation bracket with their best possible placement being third. Those five wrestlers include Phoenix Blakely (Dakota, 126), TJ Silva (Dakota, 132), Colin Young (Belvidere, 138), Tarrone Jackson (Freeport, 160), and Noah Wenzel (Dakota, 195).

