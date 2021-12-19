Airport officials file to dismiss prairie lawsuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Natural Land Institute’s complaint against Rockford’s airport hit an obstacle this week.

The rift between the airport and the conservationist group deepened this week, as a new motion to dismiss the Natural Land Institute’s lawsuit against the airport was filed.

The motion, filed on Friday, claims the lawsuit has lack of standing, and should therefore be dissolved. A memorandum in support of the motion was also filed. Executive Director of the Natural Land Institute Kerry Leigh says they are not looking to stop the expansion of the airport. Instead, they’re looking to collaborate and find alternate ways for both parties to agree.

“Our message has been the same from the beginning,” says Leigh “It’s that we can have both. We want this airport expansion; we think it’s really important for the Rockford area, and we think it can happen without destroying something so valuable.”

The motion comes as the airport dropped the Natural Land Institute as Bell Bowl Prairie’s steward. The pact was signed over 40 years ago, giving the conservationists land management rights.

