Advertisement

Airport officials file to dismiss prairie lawsuit

Preliminary injunction requested to temporarily halt Rockford Airport construction and save...
Preliminary injunction requested to temporarily halt Rockford Airport construction and save rare remnant prairie(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Natural Land Institute’s complaint against Rockford’s airport hit an obstacle this week.

The rift between the airport and the conservationist group deepened this week, as a new motion to dismiss the Natural Land Institute’s lawsuit against the airport was filed.

The motion, filed on Friday, claims the lawsuit has lack of standing, and should therefore be dissolved. A memorandum in support of the motion was also filed. Executive Director of the Natural Land Institute Kerry Leigh says they are not looking to stop the expansion of the airport. Instead, they’re looking to collaborate and find alternate ways for both parties to agree.

“Our message has been the same from the beginning,” says Leigh “It’s that we can have both. We want this airport expansion; we think it’s really important for the Rockford area, and we think it can happen without destroying something so valuable.”

The motion comes as the airport dropped the Natural Land Institute as Bell Bowl Prairie’s steward. The pact was signed over 40 years ago, giving the conservationists land management rights.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CherryVale lockdown
Police: Lockdown lifted at CherryVale Mall, no individuals with weapons found
Auburn High School on lockdown, RPS 205 confirms
Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
School warns parents of threatening Tik Tok challenge
Fatal Crash
Fatal accident on South Alpine, police warn to avoid the area
Eric Jackson, 38, is charged in the 2016 murders of Keandra Austin and her three children.
Suspect in custody for 2016 murder of mother and three children

Latest News

Jeep Freeze
Jeeps parade through Rockford for a good cause
Breakfast with Santa
Local kids share breakfast with Santa
Holidays and Heroes
Holidays and Heroes events pairs police officers with Gigi’s Playhouse members
Holiday military reunion
Freeport siblings receive an early Christmas present