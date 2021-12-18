Advertisement

Police: Lockdown lifted at CherryVale Mall, no individuals with weapons found

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cherry Valley Police Department says the mall was on lockdown for a short period Friday night due to an active threat.

Cherry Valley Police are on scene at CherryVale Mall for a report of an active threat. The mall is on lockdown. At this...

Posted by Cherry Valley Police on Friday, December 17, 2021

After reviewing video surveillance, Cherry Valley Police say no weapons or persons with weapons have been found. Because of that, the lockdown was lifted shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The lockdown at CherryVale Mall is being lifted. Police remain on scene to ensure the safety of shoppers. Video has been...

Posted by Cherry Valley Police on Friday, December 17, 2021

According to witness reports on Facebook, security guards reportedly put shoppers in stores with others while locking the gates. One person in the mall said he was stuck in the back of a store with three customers and two employees.

