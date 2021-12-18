McNamara requests state review of service removal from Mercyhealth’s Rockton campus
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is asking state public health officials to review Mercyhealth’s recent decision to put an end to inpatient services at its Rockton Avenue hospital, the only hospital on the city’s west side.
McNamara asked the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to hold a public hearing on Mercyhealth’s decision to discontinue the 70-bed medical-surgical category of service at its hospital on Rockton Avenue.
The changes started taking place this week. McNamara said the city is hoping to have the hearing in late January.
The hearing will be open to the public and residents will be given the opportunity to raise concerns.
