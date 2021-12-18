Advertisement

McNamara requests state review of service removal from Mercyhealth’s Rockton campus

From running the streets of Rockford to potentially representing the Northwestern region in...
From running the streets of Rockford to potentially representing the Northwestern region in Washington, Mayor Tom McNamara says he’s considering a campaign for congress.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is asking state public health officials to review Mercyhealth’s recent decision to put an end to inpatient services at its Rockton Avenue hospital, the only hospital on the city’s west side.

McNamara asked the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to hold a public hearing on Mercyhealth’s decision to discontinue the 70-bed medical-surgical category of service at its hospital on Rockton Avenue.

HEARING ON REQUEST TO CLOSE INPATIENT SERVICES AT JAVON BEA HOSPITAL ON ROCKTON AVENUE: “I have put in a formal request...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Friday, December 17, 2021

The changes started taking place this week. McNamara said the city is hoping to have the hearing in late January.

The hearing will be open to the public and residents will be given the opportunity to raise concerns.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
School warns parents of threatening Tik Tok challenge
Jones, 44, is survived by her husband and three children.
Byron community mourns middle school teacher
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive
Auburn High School on lockdown, RPS 205 confirms
Augusta shootings
One dead, two other people injured in two separate shootings in Rockford

Latest News

Holiday military reunion
Freeport siblings receive an early Christmas present
Holiday military reunion
Holiday military reunion
CherryVale lockdown
Police: Lockdown lifted at CherryVale Mall, no individuals with weapons found
CherryVale lockdown
Police: Lockdown lifted at CherryVale Mall, no individuals with weapons found