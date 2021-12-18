Advertisement

Local kids share breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Free breakfast and meeting Santa, all for a good cause. On Saturday morning, the Rockford Police hosted Breakfast with Santa.

Local kids had the chance to meet the Christmas icon, get a free meal and a present. Families also brought toys to donate, that will be given to children in area hospitals who can’t go home for the holidays. Police department representatives say now that they know they can plan socially-distanced events, they expect to roll out lots of programs in the new year.

“I love interacting with the community, interacting with the kids especially, so it feels really good to have everybody back,” says officer Patrice Turner. “This year, we figured out how to stay safe and have fun at the same time, so we’ll be rolling out quite a few programs this year.”

