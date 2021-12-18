IDPH & Region One partners discuss COVID-19 economic impact

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 cases rise, hospitals throughout the state see about four-hundred patients a day admitted with COVID symptoms. Today the Illinois Public Health Department met with partners of Region One regarding the economic impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic is not only affecting hospitals, but schools, businesses and the arts & entertainment industry as well.

“This virus is devastating the economy stability of our counties, with the same intensity we have witnessed in human victims, and the toll it has taken on families, all across the region,” said Illinois Public Health Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Schools and businesses are seeing a shortage of staff from people sick with the coronavirus disease, combined with a rise in people staying home to avoid the virus.

Dr. Ezike emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated to not only stop the spread of the virus, but also help with the region’s economy.

“It is the strongest weapon of all the weapons that we have, it’s the strongest one in fighting this disease, and keeping people healthy,” said Ngozi. “And its also what we have to rebuild our economic stability.”

Business partners fear a ripple effect, if one unvaccinated person gets sick and exposes others, it adds to the pressure that businesses already face.

“The sheer length of time that we’ve been in this pandemic, and the stress that this places on businesses, arts, culture, recreation, entertainment, etc., is part of what continues to put these restaurants, these locally owned businesses at risk,” said Rockford Area of Convention and Business Bureau President John Groh.

Many Americans are postponing their holiday travels or rushing to get the booster shot due to the ongoing spread. Dr. Ezike claimed that the IDPH is working to make vaccines and booster shots readily available for the people of Illinois, even in rural areas.

