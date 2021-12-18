Advertisement

Holidays and Heroes events pairs police officers with Gigi’s Playhouse members

By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of Gigi’s Playhouse had the chance to shop with a cop Saturday morning. The Holidays and Heroes event gave community members with down syndrome the chance to do their own holiday shopping.

“It’s an opportunity for a person with down syndrome to build a relationship with an officer, have some fun, get an opportunity to feel like they’re actually purchasing something, and it’s also a learning opportunity for them,” says Gigi’s Playhouse Rockford Executive Director Karen Carlson. “And it’s a great opportunity too, for our officers to come in and build a relationship with our kids.”

The Rockford Police Department, Jaimie Cox Foundation, Blue 815 and Farm and Fleet each partnered with Gigi’s Playhouse. Each shopper was given $25 from Farm and Fleet, and 20 shoppers also received $100 gift cards.

