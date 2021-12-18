Freeport siblings receive an early Christmas present

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One Freeport family got the surprise of their lives today, as United States Naval Service member Haley Wand surprised her siblings during a school assembly. She had been on assignment with the united states navy for about nine month, but made it her mission to get back to her family for the holidays.

“We’re out there and we have family out in the fleet too but, nothing feels the same as coming home and driving the same old country roads and being with my family,” Haley said. “It means the world to me”

For the sailors who couldn’t come home. Haley says she’s thankful for the families who open their doors for those who serve, so they can at least not be alone on the holidays

“If there’s anybody out there who’s not able to get home for Christmas there’s families that will do Christmas for sailors,” she told 23 news. “They’ll host Christmases at their house, and invite sailors that can’t go home”

For information on “adopting a servicemember” for the holidays click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.