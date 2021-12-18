Flurries, some freezing drizzle on tap before another decent weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a busy week in the weather department, things are getting set up for a calm pattern to begin. But before we get there, a chance for light wintry precipitation is forecast to develop Friday evening and continue into the overnight hours. But as Saturday morning progresses, things will improve once again as the holidays approach next week.

A chance for light snow showers may even mix with some freezing drizzle at times late Friday night through Saturday morning. Because our grounds are still so warm, very minor snow accumulations around a dusting to half an inch are possible on grassy surfaces. Any of these snow showers will be scattered and light overall. However, as temperatures warm towards Saturday morning it’s possible that snow could mix with some freezing drizzle.

Should that occur, there could be some slick surfaces, especially on bridges. Those always freeze over first because there isn’t warmer ground below them to insulate them. If you will be out early enough Saturday morning driving or going on an early morning walk/run, be aware of some spots that could have a light coating of ice.

Otherwise, temperatures in the mid-30s are forecast for Saturday with gradually clearing skies. Then you better have the sunglasses handy for several days because the sunshine will dominate our skies starting on Sunday. We’ll return to the upper 30s on Sunday and then the 40s on Monday.

Overall through next week, temperatures for the most part will be seasonable near or slightly above normal! Normal highs for this time of the year are in the lower 30s so expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday before we return to the 40s by late next week.

Looking towards Christmas, with the Climate Prediction Center’s latest outlooks showing above-normal temperatures to continue, the chances of a white Christmas are low but not zero. There is a SMALL chance a system towards the end of next week could change that, with precipitation chances 20-30 percent for next Friday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.