Boylan and Auburn headline packed night of NIC-10 Hoops in battle for first

It came down to the wire at Boylan between two of the NIC-10′s best
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan and Auburn squared off in boys basketball Friday night in hopes of taking sole possession of first place heading into the holidays. Plus, check out the highlights from Guilford vs. Jefferson boys and girls games as well as finals from other NIC-10 games.

