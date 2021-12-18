Advertisement

34-year-old Rockford woman arrested on two felony drug charges

Jazmine Martinez, 34, was arrested Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession...
Jazmine Martinez, 34, was arrested Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to delvier.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tip from the community lead the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit to a 34-year-old Rockford woman with an existing warrant for armed violence.

Jazmine A. Martinez was arrested Friday, December 17, 2after authorities searched a residence in the 1300 block of Bond Ave. Martinez was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities seized a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, over 15 grams of cocaine, over 300 grams of cannabis and packaging materials potentially used to sell drugs.

Martinez is officially charged with possession with the intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

