‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings back into theatres

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some of the biggest fans came out to support the debut of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” A fan that wanted to be known as the ‘friendly neighborhood defender Spider-Man says’, “this is my big dream just seeing this movie right now I waited for so long ever since the announcement the links...everything.” Dedicated fans drive ticket sales for Thursdays debut of “Spider-Man” to $50 Million. Classic cinemas CEO Chris Johnson says the timing couldn’t be better for the theater industry to have a climbing audience checking out the latest film highlight the wall-climbing-superhero.

Johnson says, as a company we had 16-thousand people come to “Spiderman: No Way Home” on a cold Thursday night a school night still for most and that is just absolutely amazing.” An opening night brought out some of the biggest comic book film fanatics, “I am in love with every single movie the direction that they’re taking” said the self proclaimed Spiderman.

Johnson says he expects an even bigger Friday night audience. His goal is to keep within COVID guidelines for all to enjoy the film safely by supplying masks and keeping a constant supply of hand sanitizers. Johnsons says, “we also added more fresh air to the HVAC system.” Fans may be caught up in a web of excitement over the movie making it easier for kids to fill out their holiday wish list. “do you have like spider man toys to play with? were living at my grandmas house now I don’t have anything spider things.” said the tiniest fan Carsyn Holdman.

