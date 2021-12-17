Jefferson’s Colson signs to play basketball at Rock Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that our local colleges are trying to keep local talent close to home. Jefferson’s Karley Colson is the latest to sign on the dotted line to play at Rock Valley.

The Lady J-Hawk is becoming a Golden Eagle. This is the second player RVC women’s head coach Darryl Watkins has picked up from the NIC-10, after signing Guilford’s Kiara Brandon last month. Colson calls this a dream come true, something she’s been working toward since the second grade.

She says going the JUCO route will bring on more opportunities for her, with the goal of getting to a Division I school.

“Every second I’m not at school, I’m always working out, or doing something that’s going to help me get better,” said Colson. “Whether that’s working out, training, or watching film. So, it’s just all the hours and time. I’ve also traveled all the way to Washington to train during the summer. So that definitely helps too.”

Colson has known Brandon since the seventh grade and will rejoin former Jefferson teammate Camron Blank at Rock Valley. Colson is 142 points away from scoring 1,000 for her high school career.

