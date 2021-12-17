Advertisement

Health department issues warning, ‘bed availability critically low’ at area hospitals

(Gray tv)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois Rockford Region needs help keeping emergency room patient volumes down.

A joint announcement from nine county local health departments and eleven hospitals in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago comes Friday to warn the public of critically low ER bed availability. As COVID-19 cases rise, hospital resources decrease leading to long wait times in emergency departments.

For non-emergencies, the public is urged to utilize primary care providers or walk-in clinics.

Healthcare employees are hard at work amid this crisis. Northern Illinois Rockford Region officials encourage residents to vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu. COVID-19 vaccine is available for everyone 5 and older, and flu vaccine is available for everyone 6 months and older. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.

To find a vaccine provider, go to vaccines.gov, call 1-800-232-0233 or text your ZIP code to 738829. .

