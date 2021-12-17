Advertisement

Former PAWS board member arrested for theft

Jill Kincannon, 57, of Rockford, Ill.
Jill Kincannon, 57, of Rockford, Ill.(Cherry Valley Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley police arrested a former PAWS Humane Society employee Thursday.

Jill C. Kincannon, 57, of Rockford was taken into custody for allegedly stealing over $10,000 from the from the non-profit agency. between December of 2015 and April of 2021.

Authorities received the theft report in May 2021, just after Kincannon stopped acting as Treasurer of the organization.

Kincannon is expected to appear in court on December 21, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
School warns parents of threatening Tik Tok challenge
Jones, 44, is survived by her husband and three children.
Byron community mourns middle school teacher
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive
Augusta shootings
One dead, two other people injured in two separate shootings in Rockford
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Auburn High School on lockdown; RPS 205 confirms
Eric Jackson, 38, is charged in the 2016 murders of Keandra Austin and her three children.
Cold case murder of mother and three children sees justice
An officer confronted a school bus driver recently over requiring students wear masks.
VIDEO: Officer threatens to ‘report’ school bus driver for making kids wear masks
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday