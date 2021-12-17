Former PAWS board member arrested for theft

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley police arrested a former PAWS Humane Society employee Thursday.

Jill C. Kincannon, 57, of Rockford was taken into custody for allegedly stealing over $10,000 from the from the non-profit agency. between December of 2015 and April of 2021.

Authorities received the theft report in May 2021, just after Kincannon stopped acting as Treasurer of the organization.

Kincannon is expected to appear in court on December 21, 2021.

