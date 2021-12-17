Fatal accident on South Alpine, police warn to avoid the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police officers are investigating a fatal traffic accident in the 3000 block of South Alpine Rd. on Friday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to S. Alpine between American Rd. and Grinnell Dr. The area will be shut down for several hours.

Please avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing. The cause of the accident has not been released at this time.

