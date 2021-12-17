Cooler, calmer conditions to prevail through the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, records fell throughout the Stateline, though the record warmth wasn’t necessarily representative of the day as a whole. Sure, the 68° easily established yet another record for Rockford, but the fact that reading occurred shortly after midnight was somewhat deceptive.

The 68° high temperature at 12:34am Thursday established yet another record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter when the high temperature occurred, just that it occurred at some point in the day. It’s now our ninth day in which temperatures reached the 50s or above, making this just the fourth December to do so. And, with two weeks still left to go in the month, it’s entirely possible we may tie the all-time December record of ten 50°+ days.

Only two other years have seen more 50°+ days that 2021 has. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The extremely gusty winds out of the south were the driving force behind the remarkable warmth, but those violent winds were also responsible for some major changes as the day went on. For a second straight day, the Stateline recorded wind gusts above 40 miles per hour, with Galena even registering a 66 mile per hour gust. Those winds quickly ushered in much colder air to the region. By Thursday evening, temperatures were some 30° to 35° colder than at the same time Wednesday.

Winds reached speeds of up to 66 miles per hour early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Compared to Wednesday, temperatures are some 30° to 35° colder. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine emerged Thursday, and is likely going to be a rather key player in our Friday forecast. Northeasterly winds will restrict temperatures somewhat, but we’re still to expect readings to exceed mid-December normal levels.

Bright sunshine prevails for most of Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will be on the increase Friday evening ahead of a weak disturbance that could potentially bring the area its next snowfall.

Clouds will gather and thicken later Friday and into Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Before snow lovers get too excited, though, any flakes that do fly would come on a widely scattered basis, occur for only a brief time, and fail to amount to any accumulation.

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible Friday night or early Saturday morning, especially south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After a cloudy start to the day Saturday, skies may turn at least partly sunny in the afternoon. Northerly winds will result in even colder temperatures, though still quite seasonable by December standards.

Clouds will be with us early in the day Saturday, though sunshine may work in later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday night’s snow appears to be the only chance for precipitation over the week ahead, continuing the trend of what’s been a remarkably dry 2021. As things stand at the end of December 16, this year ranks as the second driest on record.

As of Thursday, 2021 ranks as the second driest year on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With little, if any precipitation to come through at least Christmas, and quite likely beyond, it’s highly probably that 2021 will finish in at least the top five.

There's just one small chance for snow in the next ten days. That comes Friday night into Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

