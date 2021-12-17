Cold case murder of mother and three children sees justice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Rockford City Police Chief Carla Redd announce that a man has been charged for a cold case murder from 2016.

Eric Jackson, 38, is charged with first degree murder of Keandra Austin and her three children ages 9, 6, and 6 months.

On September 17, 2016 the Rockford Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Garfield Dr. in Rockford for reports of a residential fire. First responders located the remains of Keandra Austin and her three children inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. Later, autopsies revealed that Austin had been killed before the fire and that her children died from injuries and smoke inhalation caused by the fire.

Rockford City Police Department learned through investigation that Austin had been having problems with a nearby neighbor Eric Jackson.

Detectives with the RPD continued to investigate the murder of the past five years, and have interviewed multiple witnesses who informed investigators of statements Jackson has made in connection with the house fire and the murders.

“Rockford Police Department Detectives never stopped working on this case and these charges prove that commitment to Keandra, her children, and her family. I could not be more proud of their diligence over the years to ensure these crimes do not go unpunished,” says Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd.

Jackson has been serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. He will be transported to the Winnebago County Jail based upon the warrant for murder charges.

