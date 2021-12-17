Advertisement

Cold case murder of mother and three children sees justice

Eric Jackson, 38, is charged in the 2016 murders of Keandra Austin and her three children.
Eric Jackson, 38, is charged in the 2016 murders of Keandra Austin and her three children.(Illinois Department of Corrections)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Rockford City Police Chief Carla Redd announce that a man has been charged for a cold case murder from 2016.

Eric Jackson, 38, is charged with first degree murder of Keandra Austin and her three children ages 9, 6, and 6 months.

On September 17, 2016 the Rockford Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Garfield Dr. in Rockford for reports of a residential fire. First responders located the remains of Keandra Austin and her three children inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. Later, autopsies revealed that Austin had been killed before the fire and that her children died from injuries and smoke inhalation caused by the fire.

Rockford City Police Department learned through investigation that Austin had been having problems with a nearby neighbor Eric Jackson.

Detectives with the RPD continued to investigate the murder of the past five years, and have interviewed multiple witnesses who informed investigators of statements Jackson has made in connection with the house fire and the murders.

“Rockford Police Department Detectives never stopped working on this case and these charges prove that commitment to Keandra, her children, and her family. I could not be more proud of their diligence over the years to ensure these crimes do not go unpunished,” says Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd.

Jackson has been serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. He will be transported to the Winnebago County Jail based upon the warrant for murder charges.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
School warns parents of threatening Tik Tok challenge
Jones, 44, is survived by her husband and three children.
Byron community mourns middle school teacher
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive
Augusta shootings
One dead, two other people injured in two separate shootings in Rockford
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Auburn High School on lockdown; RPS 205 confirms
Jill Kincannon, 57, of Rockford, Ill.
Former PAWS board member arrested for theft
An officer confronted a school bus driver recently over requiring students wear masks.
VIDEO: Officer threatens to ‘report’ school bus driver for making kids wear masks
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday