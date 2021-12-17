Belvidere family looks to bounce back after house fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple from Belvidere received a frightening call from their children on Friday, telling them their house was on fire while they were out running errands.

The fire engulfed the house, and even though the children were ok, they did lose the family cat. The outside of the house remained intact, however, the inside was completely destroyed by smoke damage. They now must stay in a hotel over the holidays while they figure out what to do with their family home.

“We’re just waiting for further news of where they’re gonna take us next, but we just hope that our house gets fixed and we can come back to it,” Adan Perez told 23news.

Now the community is rallying behind them, collecting clothes and other necessities to help them through the holidays. There are eight members of the family, and with six children, the Perez’s are worried they won’t be able to celebrate Christmas in the right way.

“We set up at both our station one and station two for people to bring clothing. Our preference would be newer clothing. New or gently used,” said Belvidere Fire Chief, Al Hyser.

The fire department plans to give to them what they’ve collected next Wednesday, a few days before Christmas.

The following items are still needed:

Women’s size L clothing

Men’s’ size L clothing

Men’s size M clothing

Size 5T clothing, 10/11 youth shoes.

Size XL men’s clothing, size 10 shoes

Size XL women’s clothing

The link to the Fire Department’s Facebook page can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.