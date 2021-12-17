Auburn High School on lockdown; RPS 205 confirms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn High School is on lockdown as a precaution in response to a social media threat.

Staff and students remain safe. As a precaution, the lockdown will remain through lunch hours. All students will be provided lunch.

Rockford are on site to investigate.

Students and visitors are unable to enter the building. Again, this is a precaution to ensure our students and staff remain safe.

The high school will update when the lockdown is lifted.

